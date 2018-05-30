Morgan Freeman's Lawyer Demands Retraction and Apology From CNN Regarding Sexual Harassment Report

Wikimedia Commons/Reamronaldreagan Featured in the image is Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman

CNN stands by their report about Morgan Freeman's sexual misconduct allegations despite the retraction demand of the actor's lawyer.

A spokesperson from the news network released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter to reiterate that they did nothing wrong in presenting their report that came out on Thursday, May 24.

"The unfounded accusations made by Mr. Freeman's lawyer are disappointing and are difficult to reconcile with Mr. Freeman's own public statements in the aftermath of the story," the statement reads. "CNN stands by its reporting and will respond forcefully to any attempt by Mr. Freeman or his representatives to intimidate us from covering this important public issue," their statement went on to say.

CNN's reaction came after Freeman's lawyer Robert M. Schwartz sent a 10-page legal letter addressed to the network's president Jeff Zucker where he claimed that the report defamed and caused serious injury on his client's career and reputation.

According to Schwartz, CNN must immediately issue a retraction report and apologize to the "Million Dollar Baby" actor after he was attacked unjustly by the earlier report. The lawyer was also demanding that the news agency retract the parts of the story that talked about Lori McCreary, Morgan's business partner at the Revelations Entertainment production company, and apologize to her for slandering her.

The lawyer mentioned in his 10-page letter that some of Morgan's alleged victim had been misrepresented in the report. Both McCreary and Tyra Martin reportedly went on record to claim that Freeman did not harass them, while the claims of CNN staff member Chloe Melas had been disproven when an independent third party concluded that her claims of being harassed by the actor were not supported by facts.

Martin even issued a statement through TMZ, saying that she was never sexually assaulted by the actor and that her remarks were taken out of context.

After the release of the report, some of Morgan's previous commitment abruptly ended their contracts. This includes his endorsement deal for Visa and Vancouver, CA's public transit system company TransLink.

The Screen Actors Guild also plans to retract his lifetime achievement award that he received in January this year.

However, the 80-year-old actor denied the allegations. In his initial statement that was released Thursday, Morgan said that he does not have a reputation of intentionally offending anyone. Although, he issued an apology to those who felt uncomfortable or disrespected in the past.

He also released a longer reply over the weekend, claiming that his actions were just part of his humor.

"I admit that I am someone who feels a need to try to make women — and men — feel appreciated and at ease around me. As a part of that, I would often try to joke with and compliment women, in what I thought was a light-hearted and humorous way," he also said. "Clearly I was not always coming across the way I intended. And that is why I apologized Thursday and will continue to apologize to anyone I might have upset, however unintentionally," he further stated.

Freeman and his lawyer remain mum about CNN's stance about their report.