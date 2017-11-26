Morphinominal Expo 2018 Announcements: New Power Rangers/Tokusatsu Convention Sets Date and Location for Its Second Year

Facebook/morphinominalexpo Promotional poster for the 2nd Morphinominal Expo happening at the Wonderland Mall of the Americas on Sept. 8 & 9, 2018.

After its successful first launch this year, the Power Rangers-inspired convention, "Morphinominal Expo," is all set to run for its second year in 2018.

The Morphinominal Expo is an event that brings together tokusatsu fans, artists, and vendors for two days of art, cosplay, comics, toys and video games inspired by the fandoms in one of the Japanese entertainment's more popular forms.

Tokusatsu, which literally means "special filming," is a term used to refer to any Japanese live-action film or television series that use a considerable amount of special effects. It was made more popular in regions outside Japan by the emergence of Tsuburaya's Ultra Series and Toei Company's Kamen Rider Series, Super Sentai Series, and Metal Hero Series, all of which featured live-action superheroes in special metal armors, fighting monstrous villains of various origins.

The American entertainment and merchandising franchise, Power Rangers, was inspired by Toei's Super Sentai series. It began its run in 1993 with "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers," and has now been running for more than 20 seasons, and featuring a different set of metal heroes each year.

A movie, simply titled "Power Rangers," which re-imagined the 1993 television series, was released earlier this year.

The Morphinominal Expo, which has been inspired by the popularity of the Power Rangers franchise, launched for the first time back in September of this year in San Antonio, Texas, with the tagline, "It's Morphin Time!"

The event aims to give fans, who could not attend other major Power Rangers fan events, a chance to come together and talk about their favorite Power Rangers and tokusatsu shows. It also provides artists and vendors with an avenue to promote their arts and products, and also features cosplay competitions, as well autograph and panel sessions where fans can meet and interact with their favorite tokusatsu actors.

Morphinominal Expo 2018 is scheduled to run next year on Sept. 8 & 9, at the Wonderland Mall of the Americas in San Antonio, Texas. Admission is free.

More information about the convention can be found on their official website and Facebook page.