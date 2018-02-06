Shogakukan Official Site Cover art for the first collected volume of the Japanese romance-comedy manga series, “Moshi Moshi, Terumi Desu. (Hello, This is Terumi.)” written and illustrated by Etsuko Mizusawa.

An upcoming anime adaptation has been announced for the recently concluded Japanese romance-comedy manga series "Moshi Moshi, Terumi Desu (Hello, This is Terumi)."

The announcement was made on this year's 10th issue of Shogakukan's weekly magazine, "Big Comic Spirits," that was released on Monday, Feb. 5. Coincidentally, this was also the same issue that published the final chapter of the series that was written and created by Etsuko Mizusawa.

The full-color manga was first launched in March 2016, with Shogakukan publishing the first compiled volume in October of the following year. It tells the story of a girl named Terumi, who works for a telephone company that has a strict anti-internet policy.

Her seemingly tedious work will be given a humorous romantic twist by a middle school boy named Rintarou, who happens to be in love with her and seems to want nothing more than to spend the day by her side.

Some sample pages are available to read on Shogakukan's official site.

Manga creator Mizusawa also currently provides the illustrations for the ongoing cooking manga series, "Hana no Zubora-Meshi (Hana's Sloppy Meals)," which is being written by Masayuki Kusumi. This particular series was nominated at the 4th Manga Taishou in 2011, but lost to Chika Umino's "3-gatsu no Lion (March Comes in Like a Lion)." It was later adapted into a 2012 television drama series directed by Noriko Yuasa and Yasuyuki Fukasako.

Mizusawa's other works include "Yako to Poko," which she also did with Masayuki Kusumi, "Oshiete. Poko-sensei," and "Even If I Become a ZQN," which was published as a part of the anthology comic, "I Am a Hero Koushiki Comic Anthology: 8 Tales of the ZQN" in 2016.

Further details about the upcoming animated adaptation of "Moshi Moshi, Terumi Desu" are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.