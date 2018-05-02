Mother's Day 2018: What Celebrities Have Learned From Their Mothers

Twitter/Jessica Alba Actress Jessica Alba reveals what her mother taught her about maintaining a good skin.

Mother's Day is fast approaching, and what better way to honor one's mother than to take their pieces of advice to heart.

Even celebrities know that their mothers know best, especially if it involves their children's health. This is why a lot of famous Hollywood celebrities follow their mother's advice to make sure that they are in tip-top shape.

One of the celebrities who shared her mother's advice is Jessica Alba, who told InStyle that her mother Catherine Jansen was the one who instilled the importance of taking care of her skin.

"Wash my face every night," the actress and entrepreneur stated in an interview back in 2018. "Have a good skincare regimen. I think that's probably the number one good tip. Oh, and always wear sunscreen," she added.

This is also the same advice that actress Jessica Chastain learned from her mother Jerri Hastey. However, the actress also admitted that she has the tendency to forget to wash her face every night.

On the other hand, Kate Hudson told Allure in 2013 that she was inspired by her mom Goldie Hawn's healthy eating habits and her love for drinking green juice. "She was always healthy and active and drinking something green," the soon-to-be mother of three stated.

Meanwhile, Shailene Woodley also said in an interview that she learned a lot from her mother Lori Woodley. The "Divergent" star claimed that her 49-year-old mother never bothered to dye her hair, worry about her wrinkles, and never felt self-conscious about her own body. That is why she wants to follow her mother's lead.

Tamera Mowry also shared what her mother Darlene Mowry imparted to her during an interview with Clean Plates back in April 2017. According to the actress, her mother taught her that drinking lots of water will be good for her health since it can keep her metabolism going, helps in maintaining her clear skin, and aids in having a healthy digestive system.

Oscar Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o also shared a very important lesson from her mother Dorothy Nyong'o in an interview with Glamour back in November 2014.

"I come from a loving, supportive family, and my mother taught me that there are more valuable ways to achieve beauty than just through your external features," the actress said. "She was focused on compassion and respect, and those are the things that ended up translating to me as beauty. Beautiful people have many advantages, but so do friendly people.... I think beauty is an expression of love," she went on to say.

The celebrities were not the only ones who want to honor their mothers for Mother's Day on May 13. Everyone can make their moms feel special by giving them something for the occasion.

According to an article from Business Insider, mothers would love to receive a thoughtfully handpicked gift on their special day. It could be a beautiful bouquet of flowers or something useful for the house, such as soft bed sheets and bedding, a kitchen equipment, a beautiful watch, or a fancy set of candles.

But no matter what they receive from their kids, a simple greeting could definitely warm the hearts of mothers during their special day.