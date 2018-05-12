Mother's Day Gift Guide: Special Items That Moms Would Love to Receive This Year

Pixabay/Pixel2013 Mother's Day this year, 2018 falls on Sunday, May 13.

Mother's Day is just right around the corner, but it is still not too late to find the perfect gift for the beloved mothers in all parts of the world.

Most of the time, kids would choose a new set of wardrobe, a pair of shoes, or the latest gadget in the market. But to make it even more special, there are several items that mothers would definitely love to get from their beloved children.

According to the advice mentioned by A Mother Far From Home, one of the special gifts that a mother could receive is a set of beautiful stationaries. Even if most people nowadays would rather sand and receive text messages and emails, it would still be great if they could send someone a note written on a special piece of paper. It can also be personalized based on the recipient's character.

Mothers would also likely appreciate it if they will receive a personal journal where they can write down anything that they want. It could be a prayer journal, a to-do list journal, or even a personal diary. This would be a great gift idea for mothers who love to write their reflection after reading their Bible.

Another special gift idea for mothers on their special day is a new devotional or inspirational book that they can read during their quiet time. This can keep them enthused for the rest of their long, difficult day ahead.

Other mothers would also like to get faith-inspired jewelry pieces that they can wear to remind them visually of their faith. It could be a gorgeous piece of bracelet or a necklace that they can wear every day.

Meanwhile, several celebrities also shared their ideal gifts for their beloved mom for Mother's Day in a report from People.

Food blogger and TV personality Ree Drummond said that mothers would love to receive a kimono-style robe that they can use for lounging at home. Drew Barrymore, on the other hand, advised kids to give their moms a pair of rubber clogs to give their usually tired feet some extra comfort.

Former reality star Lauren Conrad also mentioned that moms would appreciate receiving a mug made by an artisan or a whole box of cupcakes that they can share with the rest of their family.

Actress-comedienne Leslie Mann said that mothers who like to tie their hair in ponytails or fix it in messy buns should be given colorful scrunchies in different fabrics, while "Scream Queens" alum Niecy Nash said that stylish mothers would love to get false eyelashes that they can wear for special occasions or a set of engraved wine glasses that they can use whenever they host a party at home.

However, GQ shared that perhaps the most heartwarming gift that any mother would love to receive from their children on their special day is a handwritten note. It does not have to be long or precise, just a simple thank you could surely touch the heart of the most special woman in any child's life.