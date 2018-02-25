Moto G6 Plus Specs, Release Date: Leak Reveals A Wealth Of Color Variants

Motorola The Moto G5 Plus

Users who are interested in picking up the Moto G6 Plus will have a lot of options to choose from.

A brand new leaked image shared by Android Headlines shows off five color variants for the upcoming midrange smartphone from Motorola. The front panels of the Moto G6 Plus will be black, but the back, which appears to be made of metal and glass that makes for a premium appearance and curved sides, will come in silver, gold, white, dark blue, and cyan.

The leak also confirms the major redesign. In the era of minimal bezels, even midrange devices are forced to join the trend. Motorola has significantly trimmed the bezels on the top and bottom.

The Moto G5 Plus, which is pictured above, will definitely look outdated next to its successor. The chin will still be thick enough to accommodate the home button though. It is where the fingerprint scanner is embedded too.

This allows the Moto G6 Plus to keep the Motorola branding although it is much subtler compared to last year's version. This leaves the back panel all to the protruding snappers.

Indeed, the next-generation Moto G-series smartphone is also joining the dual camera trend. The two shooters are easily visible on the leaked images with the dual-LED flash sitting below. Despite the change in design, Motorola has decided to keep that "camera oreo" look.

The Moto G6 Plus is the premium version in this new line of G-branded Motorola handsets. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor and will ship with Android Oreo out of the box. A 3,250mAh battery will keep the lights on.

The regular Moto G6 version, on the other hand, recently popped by Geekbench for a benchmark test, where it showed off some key specs like the Snapdragon 450 chipset and 3 gigabytes (GB) of random access memory (RAM).

The third model is the Moto G6 Play, which was tested for benchmark a few days ago, confirming that it will be the lower end version with the Snapdragon 430 processor under its hood.

The Moto G6 family is expected to be officially unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) this week.