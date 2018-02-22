Motorola Promo image for Moto G5 Plus

The Mobile World Congress is undoubtedly a major annual affair for smartphone fans and manufacturers, and there are reports that Motorola is slated to announce its Moto G6 series at the event. Meanwhile, a benchmark test result allegedly for the Moto G6 Play hints that it will run with Android Oreo system out of the box.

The Moto G6 series is expected to be Motorola's next flagship smartphone series in the mid-tier category. This means that it will be fairly packed with ample technical specifications that would suffice for simpler tasks for a much cheaper price.

Since the closest major smartphone technology-focused event is the MWC that is set to happen next week, reports are expecting the Moto G6 series to be unveiled in that conference. However, Pocket-lint also suggested that if a Moto G6 presentation does not happen during then, Motorola is likely to hold an event sometime in March.

Motorola, or its parent company Lenovo, has been silent about the details of the smartphones. However, as early as October last year, mobile reporter and insider Evan Blass already revealed that the Moto G6 series will also arrive with higher-end variants bearing the model names Plus and Play.

A recently leaked Geekbench result supported the existence of a Moto G6 Play device. The information was just uploaded last Feb. 20 and indicated that it will have native support for Android 8.0.0 Oreo. It also suggests that the premium variant will sport 3 GB random access memory and a Qualcomm chip with eight cores and clocked at 1.40 GHz.

The Moto G6 play is also expected to have a hefty 4,000 mAh battery and sport a 5.7-inch screen that supports High-Definition+ resolution. According to leaked renders of the budget smartphone, it has a dual-lens camera setup while the fingerprint scanner is rumored to be placed within the Motorola logo below the camera.