Motorola Patents Borderless Flexible OLED Display Design

REUTERS/Nacho Doce A woman stands in front of the Motorola logo.

Motorola is yet to release a bezel-less smartphone, much less a foldable one, but the company is interested in doing both — even packing both trends in just one device.

A patent posted by World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) only a few days ago revealed that the company is indeed considering the possibilities and has even envisioned a foldable device that uses a borderless OLED display.

There are a handful of images showing different implementations of the borderless design, which comes with what the patent refers to as "heterogeneous pixel array."

The central tech is a borderless display that features an active matrix with two layers of pixels operated individually and separated by the light pixel grouping in the middle, which makes it foldable.

Looking at the other figures in the patent, Motorola intends to apply this tech on both foldable and non-foldable devices, the latter of which takes the form of a tablet when unfurled.

It is unknown at the moment if this design will ever materialize in one of the company's upcoming offerings since not all patents usually make it to the final product. It is highly unlikely that this idea will be set aside though since devices that are similar to what this patent shows are currently in development. After all, the mobile sphere is reaching a point where flexible screens and borderless displays will be the new norm in smartphones.

Samsung and LG are both actively working on such advanced tech with the former close to unveiling its foldable smartphone known as the Samsung Galaxy X.

For Motorola, however, it might be a while. The company has not even fully joined the bezel-less game (making it the last in line as Sony is ditching its brick-style OmniBalance design for all-screen panels), but the patent indicates that the Moto maker is very keen in doing so and is taking the trends into account.