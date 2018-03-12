Motorola Reportedly Cancels Moto X5, Cuts Down on Moto Mod Development

Motorola is reportedly dropping the Moto X5, a cancellation that leaves the X series without an update for this year. The company looks to be paring down its Moto Mod development as well, with the company allegedly choosing to focus on the E, G and Z series for now.

The company itself has confirmed that it is currently downsizing its office in Chicago, supporting earlier reports that as much as half of the engineering team in the state has been laid off by Friday, March 9, according to Android Police.

Motorola The Moto X4 had advanced dual rear camera system, a 16 MP selfie camera IP68-rated water resistance and integrated Amazon Alexa in a custom glass and metal design.

According to one source, who described themselves as an "Ex-Motorolan" via TheLayoff.com, half of the Chicago staff would be leaving by early April.

"Motorola Mobility (Lenovo) just tapped 50% of their Chicago workforce on the shoulder to let them know they are being laid off. Their expected last day of work is April 6, 2018. Sad... and to think this was my dream job getting out of college," the insider said in an anonymous account.

Motorola may have launched one phone line too many, and the Moto X line may no longer have the appeal it once had now with other premium and budget offers from the company covering most of the market, as Tech Radar notes.

As for the recent round of layoffs, Motorola looks to be focusing on the models more popular with the mainstream market for the near future, according to a source. The company would respond with a statement that the layoffs affected less than half their staff, or about 190 people, according to 9 to 5 Google.

Its headcount is not the only thing being downsized, though, as Motorola is also reportedly cutting down on their investments into partnering with Moto Mod makers, including the maker of the keyboard Moto Mod.