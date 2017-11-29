Motorola Sends a Dig to Apple's and Samsung's Rivalry

YouTube/Motorola A screenshot from the "Up-Upgrade" ad of Motorola.

There is no doubt that tech giants Apple and Samsung are the leaders fighting neck-and-neck for smartphone supremacy. Another player, however, apparently trolled the two's heated rivalry and used it to its advantage.

Electronics and telecommunication company Motorola released an ad titled "Up-Upgrade" featuring the Z2 Play smartphone. Interestingly, the ad's title apparently mocks Samsung's ad directed at the iPhone X, ABC News reported.

Samsung's ad, titled "Growing Up," featured an actor taking on the role of a staunch iPhone user who has been using Apple's smartphones for the past decade, but is slowly getting disappointed with the brand. Right before the ad ends, the user decides to dump the iPhone and shift to the Samsung Galaxy. The video is capped with the message "Upgrade to Samsung," which Motorola apparently used as a pun on its ad.

Moreover, Motorola's ad also featured an actor who looked eerily similar to that of Samsung's, which adds more spice to the dig. Now, it will be interesting to see how tech enthusiasts will respond to Motorola's latest ad and if it will boost the Z2 Play's sales.

Meanwhile, Sammobile reported that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S9 will feature a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, giving it a similar look as the Mi Mix 2 of Xiaomi and the Essential Phone. Sources also shared that the device's bottom chin will look very different from that of the Galaxy S8. As for the device's top part, it will feature a very narrow bezel, which will accommodate the smartphone's sensors.

Trusted tech tipster Evan Blass also revealed that Galaxy S9, as well as the Galaxy S9+, will both be unveiled earlier than expected. A source close to the matter told Blass that the upcoming Samsung flagship smartphones will likely be revealed in January, during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The devices, however, will still get their own official launching sometime in March of 2018.