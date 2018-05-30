Mourning an Untimely Loss

Another school shooting.

This time in at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas. Dakota Schrader, a student at Santa Fe High said between sobs, "I shouldn't be going through this. It's my school. This is my daily life. I shouldn't have to feel like that."

No, she shouldn't.

The sudden loss of a loved one is beyond devastating. When a loved one leaves this world for the next, we are torn apart inside, so we cry and we mourn. A deep sense of loss and sorrow is an indication of profound love. The apostle Paul spoke of deep sorrow over the possible loss of a friend:

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/voice/how-to-deal-with-death-of-people-you-love-greg-laurie.html