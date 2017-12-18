Mozilla Firefox News: Users Complain of a 'Mr. Robot' Add-On's Automatic Installation

REUTERS/Albert Gea A man is seen next to a Firefox logo at a Mozilla stand during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, February 28, 2013.

Mozilla is facing backlash from users of its Firefox browser due to the automatic installation of an add-on program meant to promote the TV series "Mr. Robot."

The said add-on, which was named Looking Glass, raised concerns due to its cryptic description that said: "My reality is just different from yours." But people familiar with "Mr. Robot" will recall that this has always been the way the show has been advertised.

In the official page of Looking Glass, Mozilla explained that the add-on is meant to offer an Alternate Reality Game with puzzles to be solved related to the show's plot.

However, people using Firefox complained of how the add-on was automatically installed without giving them a proper notification.

In a recent Reddit thread, a user said he only learned that Looking Glass was present on his computer after checking the browser's add-ons tab.

"I have no idea what it is or where it came from. I freaked out a bit and uninstalled it immediately," the Reddit user added.

In the same Reddit thread, hundreds of other users shared the same sentiment and concern over the add-on's vague and cryptic description. One person even said the incident compelled him to turn off Firefox telemetry settings and added: "I'll consider turning them back on if we see any contrition about this, and a promise to tighten up guidelines for these sorts of things."

In another discussion, other users are confident that the Looking Glass add-on would not lead to a security issue, especially considering that it was legitimately developed by Mozilla. However, they were still concerned with "what behavior is being introduced" noting the manner of the add-on's automatic installation to the browser.

Days after users complained about the add-on, a representative of Mozilla told Engadget: "As a result we will be moving the Looking Glass Add-on to our Add-On store within the next 24 hours so Mr. Robot fans can continue to solve the puzzle and the source can be viewed in a public repository."

Meanwhile, Mozilla has also apologized for the commotion on its blog.