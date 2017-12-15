'Mr. Robot' Renewed for Season 4

Facebook/WhoIsMrRobot Promo image for 'Mr. Robot'

Just as the show's third season concluded, "Mr. Robot" season 4 has already been confirmed.

USA Network's drama-thriller that features the socially aloof hacker Elliot Alderson (Rami Malek) is getting its fourth season.

Show creator Sam Esmail shared photos through social media that showed fans that they have already started the work for "Mr. Robot's" next installment.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Esmail posted a photo where he and other members of the production crew were seen in a meeting that he confirmed was for "Mr. Robot" season 4. The executive producer captioned the photo: "Calm down everyone. #MrRobot season_4.0 writers' room is officially open for business."

Calm down everyone. #MrRobot season_4.0 writers' room is officially open for business. A post shared by Sam Esmail (@samesmail) on Dec 13, 2017 at 6:59am PST

Meanwhile, "Mr. Robot's" official Twitter page shared a clip from season 3 which showed Elliot outside the downtown office of E Corp and was captioned: "We have plenty more battles to fight. #MrRobot has been renewed for season_4.0."

We have plenty more battles to fight. #MrRobot has been renewed for season_4.0. pic.twitter.com/ApsEvY6Ofl — Mr. Robot (@whoismrrobot) December 13, 2017

Most of the main characters in the show remained alive at the end of season 3 which, apart from Elliot, included his father and alter ego Mr. Robot (Christian Slater), childhood best friend Angela Moss (Portia Doubleday), younger sister Darlene Alderson (Carly Chaikin), Tyrell Wellick (Martin Wallström), Zhang aka Whiterose (BD Wong), and more.

The earlier installments focused on uncovering the real identity of Mr. Robot -- who turned out to be Elliot's alter ego as represented by his late father. It was later revealed that it was actually Mr. Robot, with Darlene's help, who planned fsociety's cyber attack to take down E Corp. Elliot's sister is also a great hacker.

However, as the show progressed, Elliot and Darlene became gravely conflicted as they realized that their intricately planned attack did not totally paralyze E Corp's operations and had only caused economic and social distress to the people of America.

For the most part of season 3, viewers watched as Elliot slowly learned how to separate himself from Mr. Robot until they actually started working together against the group of cyber terrorists called the Dark Army.