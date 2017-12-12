'Mr. Robot' Season 3 Episode 10 Spoilers: Is Edward Ready to Throw In the Towel?

Facebook/WhoIsMrRobot Promotional photo for "Mr. Robot."

Edward (Christian Slater) will have to decide whether to push through or give up his plans to take down the Dark Army in the upcoming season finale of "Mr. Robot."

In the episode titled "eps3.9_shutdown-r," the synopsis reveals that it is time for Mr. Robot to decide his final step on his and Elliot's (Rami Malek) plans to defeat the enemy. Last episode, it was revealed that Elliot has the brilliant scheme of feeding the Dark Army false intel on a third attack against E Corp. This was designed to reel in the adversary and derail its operations following the application of the second phase. Elliot conspired with Tyrell (Martin Wallström) and they were hopeful that things would work out their way.

There is a huge problem that Elliot must face, though. His sister Darlene (Carly Chaikin) is currently in federal custody. Her failed attempt to seduce Dom DiPierro (Grace Gummer) in order to access Sentinel, which she described as "the Fort Knox of closed networks," went horribly wrong. In the promo, Darlene in shown lying on a table with her arm cuffed. Series writer-producer Kor Adana spoke to the Hollywood Reporter about this Darlene-Dom complication.

When asked if there would be a happy ending to the couple, Adana said that the writers, Kyle Bradstreet and Courtney Looney, have no such plans. Perhaps, Dom's agonized expression in the promo should have been a dead giveaway. She is simply brokenhearted.

"... Darlene broke Dom's trust in a major way. For someone like Dom (who holds people to such high standards), that's a difficult thing to recover from. Beyond being devious and deceitful, Darlene really hurt Dom by taking advantage of her during such a vulnerable moment. We hope that there's a world where Dom and Darlene can find happiness together. I'm not sure if it's going to come to fruition anytime soon, though," Adana said.

"Mr. Robot" season 3 airs Wednesdays, at 10 p.m. EST on USA Network.