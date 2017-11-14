'Mr. Robot' Season 3 Episode 6 Spoilers: Elliot Is Ready for a Showdown with Edward

Facebook/WhoIsMrRobot Promotional photo for "Mr. Robot."

Elliot (Rami Malek) and Edward (Christian Slater) will finally have their much-awaited showdown in the upcoming episode of "Mr. Robot."

In the episode titled "eps3.5_kill-pr0cess.inc," the synopsis reveals that the time has come for Elliot to confront his destructive alter ego. After putting the hacker in another uncompromising situation with the Feds last episode, Edward is in no way finished with his plans to take over completely. So far, he has the upper hand over Elliot, with the latter always too late to realize what his other self has been doing. This time around, Elliot may be the one in control.

Series creator Sam Esmail recently explained to the Hollywood Reporter the process used by Elliot to recall Edward's actions. According to him, they want to make it as authentic as they can. Esmail said that it was imperative for Elliot to undergo a blackout period and then slowly remember bits of what happened. In this way, he gets to realize the enormity of what Edward has done and his powerlessness through it all. Elliot cannot wait to get rid of Edward. This is the reason why he joined E Corp in the first place.

"The genesis started when Elliot switches [places with Mr. Robot]. Does he remember right away? We all had that conversation in the writers room where we realized, it would be weird if he remembered everything right away. It's not like an Incredible Hulk situation — and even that, you're at least disoriented for a minute or two. ... In the room, we all felt it would very interesting that we would be with Elliot in real time as he's putting things together about what he remembers, why he is wherever he is and what happened to him," Esmail explained.

"Mr. Robot" season 3 airs Wednesdays, at 10 p.m. EST on USA Network.