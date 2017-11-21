'Mr. Robot' Season 3 Episode 7 Spoilers: Elliot Seeks Krista's Help

Facebook/WhoIsMrRobot Promotional photo for "Mr. Robot."

Elliot (Rami Malek) will come running to Krista (Gloria Reuben) for comfort in the upcoming episode of "Mr. Robot."

In the episode titled "Eps3.6fredrick&tanya.chk," the synopsis reveals that the FBI is closing in on Elliot. As Darlene (Carly Chaikin) continues to be Dom's (Grace Gummer) human source, the Feds are slowly but surely making sense of what happened during the attack on E Corp. The noose is tightening, and Elliot is scared of what is to come. The promo shows him running away from a crowd, trying to make himself as inconspicuous as possible with his hoodie.

Elliot's feet will bring him to Krista's house. In the clip, the therapist is asking Elliot what is wrong. He looks disturbed and unable to explain his worries. Meanwhile, Edward (Christian Slater) is somewhere venting about how Elliot does not trust him. According to him, the hacker should be wary of the other people who mean him harm. Elsewhere, Angela (Portia Doubleday) will remember the events of the past.

Things have been starting to spiral out of control for Elliot since he discovered his sister's betrayal, as well as Angela's true colors. Series creator Sam Esmail told Collider that from here on, the hacker's predicament would only get worse. He also said he was proud of the writers for standing up to the challenge of creating such a complicated storyline.

"It's gonna be tough. That was one thing that we did talk about, at the beginning of the season. When we reach this point, are we putting ourselves in a corner? Should be shift gears and do something else? The thing that I appreciate about my writers is that, like with my crew, they're always up for a challenge. We thought that there were really interesting possibilities there, putting them in such an impossible situation like that. They will get through it, but it will be different. It will never be like the way it was before," Esmail said.

"Mr. Robot" season 3 airs Wednesdays, at 10 p.m. EST on USA Network.