'Mr. Robot' Season 3 Episode 8 Spoilers: Darlene Convinces Elliot to Give Up the Fight

Facebook/WhoIsMrRobot Promotional photo for "Mr. Robot."

Elliot (Rami Malek) and Darlene (Carly Chaikin) truly only have each other in the upcoming episode of "Mr. Robot."

In the episode titled "Eps3.7dont-delete-me.ko," the promo shows the siblings trying to remain strong while their world is falling apart. Darlene is urging her brother to stay with her and not let Edward (Christian Slater) take over. Apparently, Elliot is blaming himself for the attacks that killed many innocent people. He is shown wandering around, going to shady places, and cutting communication with his sister. Darlene is telling Elliot that it has been three weeks since he reached out to her.

Darlene wants Elliot to give up the fight and let the Dark Army do what it wants. The hacker, however, says he cannot just let things go. The clip also hints that Edward will come out and speak to Darlene. In the last scene, Elliot's speech is strong and steady, very different from his usual stutters. Darlene is probably scared that her sibling will also be taken away from her.

Previously, their friends in the original group of Five/Nine hackers were murdered by the Dark Army. Mobley (Azhar Khan) and Trenton (Sunita Mani) were cruelly assassinated for the cause, never realizing that Leon (Joey Badass), their savior, was never their friend.

Writer-producer Kor Adana spoke to the Hollywood Reporter about the decision to kill the two characters, Mobley and Trenton, who played huge roles as members of fsociety.

"We had many heated debates dating back to the early days of season two about if, when, and how the other members of fsociety would meet their end. ... Planting the loss of Trenton and Mobley on the same day of the bombings allowed us to steep our viewers into the collective misery that the rest of our Mr. Robot world is experiencing. We already know and love Trenton and Mobley, so from an emotional perspective, their deaths allow us to experience the anguish and loss that everyone else is dealing with," Adana explained.

"Mr. Robot" season 3 airs Wednesdays, at 10 p.m. EST on USA Network.