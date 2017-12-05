Mr. Robot Season 3 Spoilers: Elliot Sits Face-to-Face With Whiterose

Facebook/WhoIsMrRobot Promo image for 'Mr. Robot' season 3

More explosive events are happening in the penultimate episode of "Mr. Robot" season 3.

In the trailer for episode 9, Elliot Alderson (Rami Malek) was seen riding in a car with Irving (Bobby Cannavale), and will ask him for a favor. Elliot wants Irving to set up a meeting for him with Whiterose (BD Wong). Yet it seems like Irving is not convinced if he should give into Elliot's request, since prefers to set up an encounter between Whiterose and Elliot's alter ego Mr. Robot (Christian Slater).

The sneak peek also revealed that Elliot will finally have an opportunity to meet with Whiterose, or the mastermind behind the hacking of E.Corp. But the outcome of the meeting is yet to be revealed.

However, the synopsis for the episode revealed that Elliot will troll one of his former allies. This could be pertaining to his interaction with Irving, since he will do anything just to get to Whiterose.

The synopsis also claimed that Mr. Robot will drop a cryptic text, while Tyrell Wellic (Martin Wallström) will receive several new commands. It also revealed that the new plans of Elliot's younger sister Darlene (Carly Chaikin) could be very dangerous.

Meanwhile, producer Kor Adana acknowledged that the previous episode titled "eps3.7_dont-delete-me.ko" could be one of the show's most emotionally-charged episodes to date. "We're all really proud of this episode. With regard to the timely issues that ended up in the story, much of it developed as a result of exploring Elliot's emotional state," Adana stated in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The producer also revealed that Elliot was not ready to receive a backlash as a result of the Five/Nine event, which is why he was not prepared to see as much as 71 buildings blowing up as well as the death of both Mobley (Azhar Khan) and Trenton (Sunita Mani).

Adana also teased that the final two episodes of season 3 will introduce Stage 3 of the war against E Corp.

The next episode of "Mr. Robot" season 3 will air on USA Network on Wednesday, Dec. 10, at 10 p.m. EDT.