'Mr. Robot' Season 4 Spoilers: Elliot Reacts to Angela's Paternity Shocker

Facebook/WhoIsMrRobot Promo image for 'Mr. Robot'

Elliot (Rami Malek) will have to get used to his old friend, Angela (Portia Doubleday), having a father like the nefarious E-Corp boss in the upcoming season of "Mr Robot."

Last finale, it was revealed that Phillip Price (Michael Cristofer), the CEO of the company that Angela vowed to destroy, was actually her biological father. Series creator Sam Esmail discussed this revelation with the Hollywood Reporter, stating that it was planned all along. The events leading to the 5/9 hack, according to him, was always rooted in broken family ties. While viewers were focused on the unfolding drama between Elliot and Edward (Christian Slater), Esmail and his team were steadily building up to the exposé about Angela's paternity.

"... And really the chain reaction of Price who is estranged from his daughter her whole life, and reaching out in the distance, by hiring this (small) cybersecurity company which has no business representing E-Corp; then because of that, Elliot joins the company to avenge his father's death — that strategy to attack E-Corp, that spiraling out of control, is in essence about broken family ties. Now (Price and Angela) are trying to heal that tragedy and trauma that comes out of it. We planned this very early on; at the end of the first season Price takes Angela in," Esmail explained.

According to speculations, season 4 will see Angela and Price teaming up to take down White Rose (BD Wong) and the Dark Army. Elliot will have his chance to be reacquainted with Angela's dad. Whether things will be okay between them remains to be seen. Meanwhile, the installment is also expected to continue the storyline of Dom (Grace Gummer) as the Dark Army's spy in the FBI. Spoilers reveal that she will never forgive Darlene (Carly Chaikin) for signing her up for that hell hole.

"Mr Robot" season 4 has no release date yet.