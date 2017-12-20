'Mr. Robot' Season 4 Spoilers: Elliot to Face Off with Shayla's Killer

Facebook/WhoIsMrRobot Promotional photo for "Mr Robot."

Elliot (Rami Malek) will be dealing with the reappearance of his girlfriend's killer in the upcoming season of "Mr Robot."

Fans of the series rejoiced after series creator Sam Esmail announced that there would be a fourth season for the USA Network series. Esmail revealed the good news via social media, stating that he and the writers are already conceptualizing the next storyline. The last finale ended with several huge revelations. Elliot finally fulfilled his promise of undoing the damage that he and the society did with the 5/9 hack. He also seemed to have reached an understanding with Mr Robot (Christian Slater).

There was also the revelation that E Corp head honcho Phillip Price (Michael Cristofer) was the biological father of Angela Moss (Portia Doubleday). Then, there was the Vera who appeared in the coda. Vera was the one who killed Elliot's love, Shayla (Frankie Shaw), back in the first season. The criminal played with him and left his girlfriend's body inside a car trunk.

Elliot was devastated when Shayla died. He loved her a lot and she was part of the reason why he spiralled further into his depression. Esmail told Entertainment Weekly that they purposely ended season 3 with Vera's arrival in New York City. From here, he teased, begins Elliot's new journey towards accepting himself.

"As with any season ending of Mr Robot, I think there's a mixed bag of renewed motivation, a new mission comes to light in a way that should be energized. But in a way, there's still a mystery there that fans are hopefully intrigued by and wanting to know more. I think the way this season ended, there is a strong pivot of Elliot's real mission being realized and being energized by that," Esmail teased.

"Mr Robot" season 4 has no release date yet.