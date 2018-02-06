'Mr. Robot' Season 4 Spoilers: Elliot to Hunt Down Tyrell's Indicter

Facebook/WhoIsMrRobot Promo image for 'Mr. Robot'

After discovering the extent of White Rose's (BD Wong) cunning, Elliot (Rami Malek) is set to hunt down the Chinese transwoman leading the Dark Army in the upcoming season of "Mr Robot."

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, series creator Sam Esmail revealed that Elliot's mission in the next installment would solely focus on taking down White Rose. Now that he knows that the Dark Army boss was behind that second phase of the attack on the E Corp, the hacker would reportedly waste no time going after her. For so long, Elliot thought that his friend Tyrell (Martin Wallström) was the villain. He will want to make amends and ensure that the real culprit will pay.

Tyrell will have no problem seeing Elliot's attempt at winning back his trust. After all, he has got what he wanted all along. When the Dark Army's plans were revealed, the people saw Tyrell as the liberator who prevented another economic meltdown. He became the youngest CTO in E Corp history. Wallström said that for the first time, his character is satisfied with his life. Still, there is no guarantee that he will stop at this stage. Tyrell has nothing to lose and with his new position, he can do pretty much everything in his power.

"We now have a very clear picture of who his enemies are. It's the first time he might have someone specific to aim all of that [rage] towards. But who knows what's going to happen? Maybe he'll go to Tibet and find himself in the monastery. You never know," Wallström said. "I always have a sense of where this is going — and it always turns out to be the wrong direction. The writers are so clever. I'm eager to see what's going to happen. I've been wrong every time I've guessed, which I think people should be very glad for."

"Mr Robot" season 4 is rumored to air in Fall 2018 or even early 2019.