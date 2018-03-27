'Mr. Robot' Season 4 Spoilers: Elliot's Depression to Come Back in Full Force With Vera's Return

Facebook/WhoIsMrRobot A promotional image for "Mr. Robot"

Elliot (Rami Malek) will be forced to relive one of the most painful moments of his life in the upcoming season of "Mr. Robot."

During the coda in the last installment's finale, a person from Elliot's past resurfaced.

That person was Fernando Vera (Elliot Villar), the drug dealer who killed the hacker's girlfriend, Shayla (Frankie Shaw).

Vera got Elliot to help him get out of prison by threatening Shayla. He abducted her and left her body wedged inside the trunk of a car. Elliot had nightmares following the reveal that his girlfriend was dead. He could not cope with the pain and depended even more on drugs to get by. In an interview with Deadline, series creator Sam Esmail hinted that Vera's return could only mean disaster for Elliot.

"Well, he's a crazy person, an egomaniac and hopefully very entertaining to watch. I'll leave that as my answer. There's a personal connection here with Elliot and out of all the global chaos that he's been experiencing on the show, this one narrows the field a bit on a personal level. Shayla was the only true connection Elliot made when we began the series. We'll definitely explore the blowback from all of that with her murder and how Elliot assisted in breaking Vera out of prison," Esmail said.

When Vera resurfaced, he was seen outside Elliot's apartment. The hacker was not around, but there was Darlene (Carly Chaikin). His reaction when he saw her seemed to suggest the horrific plans he has for Elliot and his family. Vera has already taken away an important person in Elliot's life.

Beside Shayla, the hacker only has a handful of people he holds close to his heart. One is Darlene, and the other Angela (Portia Doubleday). Since his childhood friend is quite safe, being guarded by Phillip Price's (Michael Cristofer) men, Darlene is the vulnerable one. If Vera decides to attack, it is speculated that he will go after Elliot's sister.

Meanwhile, another character expected to return in season 4 is Irving (Bobby Cannavale), the mysterious operative of the Dark Army. He was the one who killed Santiago (Omar Metwally) and forced Dom (Grace Gummer) to become the group's spy in the FBI. Irving can be described as someone who is callous and without conscience.

Whiterose (BD Wong) holds him in high regard. Esmail said that he wanted to work with Cannavale again, if the actor's schedule would permit it. He revealed that Irving was one of his favorite characters.

Irving's storyline will likely dwell on his tight hold on Dom. She was defenseless when he finally revealed what the Dark Army plans for her. Dom would be the mole of the group inside the FBI. She is going to basically take over Santiago's position. Dom had no idea that her partner was a double agent until the end.

The Dark Army had her well and good before she could even attempt to escape. Irving's bold action is expected to resonate in the upcoming season. If Cannavale will indeed reprise his role, the character will likely be tasked to oversee Dom's activities.

"Mr. Robot" season 4 is rumored to air in Fall 2018 or even early 2019.