'Mr. Robot' Season 4 Spoilers: Is it Time for the Elliot-Angela Romance?

Facebook/WhoIsMrRobot Promo image for 'Mr. Robot'

Elliot (Rami Malek) and Angela (Portia Doubleday) may finally address the brewing romantic tension between them in the upcoming season of "Mr Robot."

In an interview with Esquire, Doubleday spoke about the moment when her character stopped herself from kissing Elliot during the third installment's premiere. According to her, Angela was in limbo during that time, thinking about the consequences of her actions had she indeed kissed her childhood friend just like what he wanted. Elliot has had very little chances to love in the past three seasons of the drama–thriller. His last girlfriend, Shayla (Frankie Shaw), was killed by his drug supplier, Fernando Vera (Elliot Villar). Doubleday hinted that romance between Angela and Elliot might still happen.

"There definitely is a romantic connection between them, and I think it surpasses romance as much as it's this deeper soul connection that they have, after this traumatic event in their childhoods. In that moment, when she doesn't kiss him, the promise that she's holding in her heart is: this could all go away. That she could make this better for him, and make it so that he wouldn't suffer this way and neither would she. That if she could just take back this moment and reset it, that everything would be different. I think she's really heartbroken in that moment, but also absorbed by this conviction she's had through the whole season," Doubleday explained.

Meanwhile, the new storyline is expected to see Angela going on her quest for revenge. Last finale, she discovered that White Rose (BD Wong) was using her as a pawn to hurt her biological father. It was revealed that the E Corp's head honcho, Phillip Price (Michael Cristofer), was actually Angela's dad. Price explained everything to her, from his fight with the Chinese trans woman leader of the Dark Army to the truth about her paternity. Father and daughter are speculated to team up to take down White Rose and show her that the Prices should be messed up with.

"Mr Robot" season 4 is rumored to air in Fall 2018 or even early 2019.