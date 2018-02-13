'Märchen Mädchen' Anime Spoilers: Can Hazuki Find Her Way Back to Shizuka in Episode 6?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series, “Märchen Mädchen (Fairy Tail Girls),” based on the Japanese light novels written by the late Tomohiro Matsu and StoryWorks and illustrated by Kantoku.

Now that series protagonist Hazuki has finally figured what she wants to do, how is this going to affect her life at the magic school on the next episode of the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Märchen Mädchen"?

It's no secret that Hazuki is not quite a welcome presence at the Kuzunoha Girls Magic Academy, not to mention that she hardly has clear grasp of what her power truly is. As a result of this, Hazuki decided to terminate her contract with her origin, a request that the school's administration was only too happy to fulfill in the series' previous episode.

She then went back and spent some unexpected quality time with her stepfamily, who has also begun opening up to her. However, not even this kind of life could really keep her from what she truly desires, as what Headmaster Sugami has probably already known all along.

In the end, Hazuki decided that what she truly wanted was to be with Shizuka at the Kuzunoha Girls Magic Academy, where they could continue to learn and embrace magic together.

Hazuki has begun running back to the school. However, how much could she really do with her contract already gone and her origin, Cinderella, already seemingly out of commission?

The synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "Cinderella Doesn't Look Back" teases that Hazuki will successfully find her way back to Kuzunoha and will even be boldly rewriting the original book of "Cinderella," for which she will also be declaring a brand new title.

What kind of magic will Hazuki be able to produce out of her rewritten original? And will this be enough to convince the school administration that the Cinderella origin has chosen its rightful owner all along?

"Märchen Mädchen" airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. JST on AT-X and at 10:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.