'Märchen Mädchen' Anime Spoilers: Hazuki to Lose Her Memories and Magical Contract in Episode 5

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series, “Märchen Mädchen (Fairy Tail Girls),” based on the Japanese light novels written by the late Tomohiro Matsu and StoryWorks and illustrated by Kantoku.

Things are not looking very promising for the series protagonist, Hazuki Kagimura, on the next episode of the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Märchen Mädchen (Fairy Tale Girls)."

Although Hazuki has remained unaware of it, viewers have been in on the fact that most of the people in the magical world do not want her there, and have constantly been questioning her possession of the Cinderella Origin. Now, it seems that someone may have had it enough with taking things in stride and is about to make a drastic move to get Hazuki out of the picture.

The synopsis for the upcoming fifth episode, titled "Farewell, My Magic," reveals that Hazuki will be given a medicine that will not only cut off her existing contract with Cinderella, but it will also erase all of her memories about the book. This will then lead her to leave the Kuzunoha Girl's Magic Academy. But will this really be for good, or can the medicine's effect still be reversed?

It seems that Headmaster Sugami will at least try to speak to Hazuki and tell her about the story of a Mädchen in hopes of stirring something in her memory. But will this really be enough to help Hazuki regain what she has just lost, and will she still be able to make another contract with Cinderella even after previously cutting it off?

With the Hexennacht coming up, it becomes that much more crucial for Kuzunoha to bring Hazuki and Cinderella back together and back to the school, especially since her closest friend Shizuka Tsuchimikado is determined to take on the final qualifying challenge either way.

Will Hazuki be able to overcome this brand new challenge and regain what she has lost? And if she does, will she be able to make it back to Kuzunoha in time to participate alongside her friends?

"Märchen Mädchen" airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. JST on AT-X and at 10:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.