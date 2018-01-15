'Märchen Mädchen' Episode 2 Spoilers: Hazuki Kagimuar to Discover Her First Magic?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series, “Märchen Mädchen (Fairy Tail Girls),” based on the Japanese light novels written by the late Tomohiro Matsu and StoryWorks and illustrated by Kantoku.

A strange new world has opened for Hazuki Kagimura on the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Märchen Mädchen."

Based on the Japanese light novels written by the late Tomohiro Matsu and Storyworks, and illustrated by Kantoku, the series tells the story of a girl named Hazuki, who suffers from a condition she calls Story Syndrome. Being too shy and awkward around other people, the 16-year-old turns to books of stories whenever things get too scary or difficult for her, both in school and at home with her stepfamily.

However, things take a surprisingly exciting turn when she found a mysterious purple book in her bag that she does not remember purchasing. Then, upon giving chase to an equally mysterious girl in a hood, Hazuki found herself in a strange library, where she might have just discovered the entrance to the world of magic.

But will she be able to make it through and become a full-fledged mädchen at the school of magic on the other side of the portal? What is a mädchen to begin with? Additionally, who has invited her into this strange world that may not be any more different than the one she has just left behind when it comes to having characters that seem to challenge her very existence?

Will she ever truly feel welcomed at this magical school, or is she about to be sent back to her former reality and suffer through an ordinary, unchanging life that she has already predicted for herself?

Then again, could all this be real or just part of a highly vivid dream?

The preview for the next episode, titled "First Magic," introduces the highly diligent Shizuka Tsuchimikado, the mysterious girl in the hood that seemed to have either accidentally or intentionally led Hazuki to this magical world. There are clips of Hazuki being in this world, as well as back in her non-magical world, interacting with her sister.

Is she about to wake up and find that it has all been just a dream all along, then find herself back to that other school to discover her first magic, as the title indicates?

"Märchen Mädchen" airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. JST on AT-X and at 10:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also simulcast in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.