'Märchen Mädchen' Episode 3 Spoilers: Can Hazuki Participate in the Upcoming Hexennacht Tournament?

Märchen Mädchen Official Site Screenshot of Shizuka Tsuchimikado and Hazuki Kagimura from the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Märchen Mädchen."

One of the biggest magical challenges that Hazuki Kagimura will have to face is about to begin on the next episode of the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Märchen Mädchen." Can the newly recruited Mädchen live up to expectations, or will the upcoming battle spell the end of her magical journey?

The previous episode of the series revealed that Hazuki has been chosen by the Original Book of Cinderella to be its Mädchen. However, being chosen and actually wielding the especially powerful magic that her book contained turned out to be two very different things. Her fellow Mädchen beginners even ended up doubting her true worth as the owner of what has been considered to be one of the more powerful Original Books.

Moreover, she also seems to be the only one who has come from has been referred to as "the other world," which just adds to the mystery of why and how was she chosen to begin with?

The upcoming event teased in the synopsis for the third episode, titled "The Hexennacht Is Here," may hold some answers. As Yumilia Kazan explained, the Hexennacht is an annual battle among the beginners from various magical schools from each country. And whoever wins the tournament will be granted with a magic that can make one of her wishes come true.

But since the date of the tournament is fast approaching, Hazuki will have to work doubly hard in order to participate and show everyone the true potentials of her Original Book of Cinderella. Will her friends, Shizuka Tsuchimikado and Ariko Kasumi be able to help her through it?

The Original Book that is in Hazuki's possession seems to be a rather important item in this magical world, and it seems that the leaders from the other schools who will come to watch the tournament will be surprised to see that someone from the Kuzunoha Girl's Magic Academy is wielding it. What could be so special about this particular book? And why did it even choose a girl from another world as its user?

Does Hazuki's true origin have something to do with what's happening to her now?

"Märchen Mädchen" airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. JST on AT-X and at 10:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.