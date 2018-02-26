'Märchen Mädchen' Episode 8 Spoilers: Hexennacht Tournament Begins

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series, “Märchen Mädchen (Fairy Tail Girls),” based on the Japanese light novels written by the late Tomohiro Matsu and StoryWorks and illustrated by Kantoku.

The Hexennacht officially begins on the next episode of the Japanese action fantasy anime series, "Märchen Mädchen (Fairy Tale Girls)."

The synopsis for the upcoming eighth episode, the official Hexennacht tournament will finally be opening and the first round will consist of a battle between the German and Indian schools, followed by the Japanese and Russian schools.

The previous episode has shown just how sly the Russian team could be, even turning to a few dirty tricks prior to the competition in hopes of incapacitating the Japanese magical girls. They did not succeed, though, but since they seem to be just as fiercely competitive on the battlefield, can Hazuki and the rest of the Japanese team hold their own against their opponents?

The synopsis goes on to reveal that the Japanese team will be struggling to overcome the Russian team, who will be employing weather manipulation magic, among other powerful tricks that threaten to push the Japanese magical girls over the edge.

However, the very highlight of the upcoming episode will be the battle between Tatiana and Hazuki, whose encounter will trigger a rather mysterious battle. Which side will ultimately win?

Will Hazuki be able to uphold her school's pride against such a sly enemy? On the contrary, will the Russian team snatch the victory from right under Hazuki's nose, go on to win the entire tournament, and thus be able to restore power to Tatiana's Origin with the wish magic that comes as a prize for the winner of the Hexennacht?

Things are starting to get even more exciting as magical girls from different parts of the world fight to show their worth.

"Märchen Mädchen" airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. JST on AT-X and at 10:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.