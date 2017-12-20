'Märchen Mädchen' Promotional Video, News: Opening Theme to Be Performed by fhána

Märchen Mädchen Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese fantasy anime series, “Märchen Mädchen (Fairy Tale Girls),” based on the light novels written by the late Tomohiro Matsu and StoryWorks and illustrated by Kantoku.

A new promotional video has been released for the upcoming Japanese fantasy anime series, "Märchen Mädchen (Fairy Tale Girls)."

The new promotional video previews the opening theme, titled "Watashi no tame no Monogatari ~My Uncompleted Story~," which is being performed by the four-member Japanese pop band, fhána. It also features the cast including Tomori Kusunoki, who will be providing the voice of the series protagonist, Hazuki Kagimura; Rie Suegara, who will be providing the voice of Shizuka Tsuchimikado, and LYNN, who will be providing the voice of Yumilia Qazan.

YouTube/ NBCUniversal Anime/Music

Other cast members include Rina Hidaka, Airi Ootsu, Ai Kakuma, Reina Ueda, Kaede Hondo, Akemi Okamura, Maya Yoshioka, and Yuna Kamakura.

The series is based on the light series of the same name written by the late Tomohiro Matsu and StoryWorks, and it is illustrated by Kantoku. This was the series that Matsu was working on before his death due to liver cancer in 2016. He is still credited as a writer for the ongoing series, which has since been published in two volumes by Shueisha.

Additionally, a manga adaptation by Takatoshi Nakamura and Kiyotsugu has begun serialization on Shueisha's "Jump SQ" magazine in October of this year. The anime adaptation is being produced by Hoods Entertainment with Hisashi Saito serving as chief director.

Shigeru Ueda is directing the anime, which will feature character designs done by Yuki Morikawa as adapted from the original designs by Kantoku. Asaura, Yuuichi Monda, and Ryunosuke Kingetsu are in-charge with the script, while Matsu is credited for the series composition.

Reina Ueda is performing the ending theme titled "sleepland," as well as an image song titled "Daremo Watashi o Shiranai Sekai e (To a World Where Nobody Knows Me)."

"Märchen Mädchen" premieres on Thursday, Jan. 11, at 9 p.m. JST on AT-X and at 10:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other broadcast schedule and online resources can be found on the series' official site.