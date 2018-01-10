Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese gourmet comedy anime series “Ramen Daisuki Koizumi-san (Ms. Koizumi Loves Ramen Noodles),” based on the manga series written and illustrated by Naru Narumi.

Koizumi's ramen-loving adventure begins with a very persistent companion in tow on the Japanese gourmet comedy anime series "Ramen Daisuki Koizumi-san (Ms. Koizumi Loves Ramen Noodles)."

Yuu Ohsawa found the new transfer student, Koizumi, very interesting, what with a cool and aloof personality to match her pretty face. She did also feel that the girl with the golden flowing hair was unapproachable until they ended up meeting each other at a ramen shop.

This was when Yuu began to find out the cool and aloof Koizumi's secret: that is, she's a very passionate ramen enthusiast, who will stop at nothing to hunt down and savor the best bowl of ramen noodles around.

And even though Koizumi could hardly remember her name, despite having eaten ramen three times, Yuu also seems just as determined to hound her new classmate around, emptying out bowls after bowls of all types of ramen imaginable, if only to ultimately forge a friendship with her.

But will it even matter in the long run whether Koizumi could remember her name or not, if by simply accompanying the ramen enthusiast, Yuu gets to sample all the delicious ramen noodles they can find?

The series is based on a four-panel manga series written and illustrated by Naru Narumi. It will reportedly have 12 episodes overall and will eventually be released in two volumes of Blu-ray Disc and DVD, with each volume consisting of six episodes. Volume 1 is expected to be released in Japan on March 28, while Volume 2 will be released on May 30.

Cast members include Ayana Taketatsu, who is providing the voice of Koizumi, and Ayane Sakura, who is the voice behind the persistent Yuu. Akari Kito is also part of the cast as Misa Nakamura, along with Yumi Hara as Jun Takahashi

"Ms. Koizumi Loves Ramen Noodles" airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. JST on AT-X, at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX 1, and late night at 1 a.m. JST on BS11. Information on other broadcast schedule and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be available in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.