Ramen Daisuki Koizumi-san Official Site Promotional image for the upcoming Japanese comedy anime series, “Ramen Daisuki Koizumi-san (Ms. Koizumi Loves Ramen Noodles),” based on the manga series created by Naru Narumi.

The ramen loving high school student, Koizumi, hits the animated scene in the upcoming anime adaptation of Naru Narumi's gourmet comedy manga series, "Ramen Daisuki Koizumi-san (Ms. Koizumi Loves Ramen Noodles)."

Previously adapted into a four-episode live-action drama series, the upcoming anime tells the story of Koizumi, described as a mysterious and attractive high school student, who is actually a secret high-level ramen aficionado. While she may seem like an aloof, cool-beauty type of person, nothing can stop her from getting overly excited over the perfect bowl of ramen, which she downs in giant bowls in a way that will rival that of any large man.

The upcoming series will reportedly be directed by Kenji Seto, who previously worked on both seasons of "The Asterisk War," for the animation studios, Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ. Tatsuya Takahashi, who previously worked on "Eromanga Sensei," is in charge of series composition, while Takuya Tani, whose previous works include, "Pandora in the Crimson Shell: Ghost Urn" is credited for character design.

The opening theme, titled "Feeling Around," will be performed by Minori Suzuki, while the ending theme, titled "Love Men Holic," will be performed by Shiena Nishizawa.

Additionally, a pre-screening event has also been scheduled on Thursday, Dec. 21, in Tokyo. The event will launch the series' first season and will have voice actors Ayana Taketatsu, who does the voice of Koizumi, and Akari Kitou, who does the voice of Misa Nakamura, as special guests.

The source manga was first launched in Takeshobo's magazine "Manga Life STORIA" in 2013 and has since been published in five collective volumes.

The series was adapted into a live-action drama in 2015 and was aired on Fuji TV.

"Ms. Koizumi Loves Ramen Noodles" premieres next year on Thursday, Jan. 4, at 8 p.m. JST on AT-X, at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX, and late night at 1 a.m. JST on BS 11. Information on other broadcast schedule and online resources can be found on the series' official site.