MSNBC Host Sides With CNN on Trump Feud; POTUS Continues Rampage Against Networks

Reuters/Yuri Gripas President Donald J. Trumped slammed CNN and other networks in another tweet.

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough spoke out about CNN's ongoing feud with United States President Donald J. Trump and sided with the former. Meanwhile, President Trump continued slamming CNN and other news networks on social media.

Scarborough spoke last Monday on "Morning Joe" about how President Trump is compromising the country's First Amendment law, and that both parties should take action.

"This is a challenge to the First Amendment of the United States and a free press and Republicans and Democrats and independents need to all speak up and speak out. There are some things that we have to be united on," the co-host said, adding that they should stand united against President Trump.

Scarborough added that all parties should stand as one and fight together, especially when President Trump is trying to disarm the free press, as well as undermining the independent judiciary and the constitutional republic.

Meanwhile, President Trump furthered his feud with CNN and dragged other networks as well when he shared a sarcastic post about having a contest of which network is the most dishonest. However, President Trump favored FOX in his tweet.

"We should have a contest as to which of the Networks, plus CNN and not including Fox, is the most dishonest, corrupt and/or distorted in its political coverage of your favorite President (me). They are all bad. Winner to receive the FAKE NEWS TROPHY!" his post reads.

CNN has yet to give a response to President Trump's latest tweet. However, it appears that the feud is far from over.

The network has just reported that President Trump claiming that the "Access Hollywood" tape is fake is just another one of his conspiracies.

According to CNN, one of Trump's goal in this alleged conspiracy is to set a platform to eliminate "established facts" in his favor, and they believe that the U.S. president knows what he's doing.