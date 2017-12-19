MSNBC Reprimanded Chris Matthews and Paid Separation Compensation To His Victim

MSNBC Screenshot of Chris Matthews on MSNBC program, "Hardball."

Recent reports have revealed that MSNBC host Chris Matthews was accused of sexual harassment against a female producer in 1999. Furthermore, MSNBC confirmed that the woman who complained to the executives was given a separation compensation.

"In 1999 this matter was thoroughly reviewed and dealt with. At that time Matthews received a formal reprimand," the MSNBC spokesperson said in an email during the weekend, as reported by NBC.

The spokesperson also revealed that the woman approached the executives of the network to claim that Matthews made inappropriate jokes and comments about her. The woman was revealed to be the assistant producer of Matthew's program, "Harball," which he has hosted ever since it was launched.

Considering the severity of the claims, the executives proceeded to and investigate. The probing concluded with NBC handing the woman a separation compensation worth $40,000 to settle the conflict, as reported by The Daily Caller. Furthermore, sources familiar with the situations claims that the investigation concluded that the comments were indeed inappropriate but it was not enough to be considered as propositions.

As for the woman, details of her identity were withheld to protect her person. However, MSNBC failed to comment when they were asked if she left because of Matthews. Since the incident, she has been confirmed to be working in several high profile networks. The report comes amid sexual accusation claims made against Hollywood's most powerful men. Matthews is known for "Hardball," which he launched in 1997.

In light of the recent developments, including "Today" host Matt Lauer, the company has announced that they will be requiring harassment prevention training from all its employees. Furthermore, they are expected to conduct a culture assessment of the news division. Matthews has yet to respond for comment on the revelation of the new reports, but more information is expected to be revealed at a later time.