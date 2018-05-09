Wikimedia Commons/United States Geological Survey The lava slowly flowing from a fissure towards the Hoʻokāpu Street in Leilani Estates subdivision taken in May 5.

Residents who are still staying at the Lanipuna Gardens were ordered to evacuate immediately due to two new vents discovered from the erupting Mt. Kilauea at the Big Island of Hawaii.

CNN reported that all the 1,700 individuals living at Leilani Estates and the Lanipuna area were already ordered to vacate the area, but not everyone heeded the advice. This is why the officials are once again instructing the remaining residents to leave their properties immediately.

"Some people are not complying," Director of Disaster Services Debra Weeks from the American Red Cross in Hawaii County stated about the evacuation orders. "They're putting themselves at risk. They're putting first responders at risk. ... If you know anyone still out there, encourage them to come in -- not only for their own safety, but for safety of the community," she added.

The new evacuation order stemmed after the Hawaii County civil defense authorities cited the report from the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory saying that there are two new vents from the volcano that are erupting actively. One of the vents is expected to release lava while the other will spurt other volcanic materials.

However, the report also mentioned that the residents were frustrated with the forced evacuation order since they have no idea if their homes are still intact or already destroyed by the lava flows from the volcano that covered as much as 104 acres since Tuesday. They also have no idea how long they have to stay away from their homes.

The report also mentioned that while the volcanic activity already subsided, it does not mean that the residents are already out of danger from the Kilauea's wrath.

"What looks like a safe zone can turn very hazardous very, very quickly and, bear in mind, that the gases coming out of the ground in these fissures are at 2,100 degrees Fahrenheit," US Geological Survey's program coordinator Charles Mandeville said.

The ongoing volcanic activity of Mt. Kilauea began on Thursday, May 3, where lava fountains released materials up to 90 meters high. It also brought lava flows and volcanic gas in the residential area of Leilani Estates and caused earthquakes and cracks in the subdivisions paved roads. As of Sunday, May 6, the eruption destroyed 26 residential properties in the subdivision.

However, Hawai'i News Now reporter Melika Lincoln was cited by Maori Television news saying that there are some residents who would rather ignore the evacuation order, thinking that they will not be affected by the ongoing lava flow. But upon seeing the destruction up close, they might be considering their position.

"People tend to see it coming that makes it more real for them. They prepare themselves physically in terms of packing homes, they prepare themselves mentally. This eruption literally popped up on Mohala Street in the middle of their community last Thursday," Lincoln stated.

Meanwhile, the US Geological Survey is inviting the members of the media to participate in a telephone briefing to learn the latest nest about Mt. Kilauea's volcanic activity on Wednesday, May 9, at 11 a.m. Hawaii Time (5 p.m. EDT).