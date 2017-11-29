MTV Confirms the Revival of the Original 'Jersey Shore'

Facebook/JerseyShoreMTV The original cast of "Jersey Shore" on MTV

"Jersey Shore" fans should get ready because the hit reality TV series is all set for a big comeback.

MTV has surprised its fans once again because not long after announcing a new "Jersey Shore" inspired reality show called "Floribama Shore," the network had decided that it would be a better idea to bring back the original series along with its cast. Interestingly, since it had been years after the show ended back in 2012, MTV thought it would be great to gather the original cast for a so-called "family vacation."

The original "Jersey Shore" ran from 2009 to 2012 featuring a rowdy cast of eight individuals gathered to live together, causing all kinds of mayhem and commotion. The original series had become so popular that it had paved the way for several remakes all over the world. In fact, several educational institutions like the University of Chicago and the University of Oklahoma even held classes and conferences centered around the show.

As for which of the original cast would be returning for the new series, fans would be glad to know that all of them will of them will be coming except for one. Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Nicole Cortese and Jenni "JWOWW" Farley have all signed to return. However, it is unknown if Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola will be missing all throughout the new show.

Titled "Jersey Shore Family Vacation," the show may revolve around the original cast members getting together for a vacation with each of their families as some of them had already discarded their rowdy past, choosing to settle down and have kids.

Some of the cast members have shared the big news via their social media accounts along with a teaser for the new show. However, Snooki doesn't seem to happy about the teaser's length.

"That's it?!?" she said in the caption. "It's so short!" she added.

"Jersey Shore Family Vacation" is set to air sometime in 2018.