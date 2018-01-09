Much-Awaited Video Games Arriving in 2018 on Major Consoles and PC

Ubisoft Gameplay preview for "Far Cry 5"

A new year can mean different things to various groups of people. But for gamers, hopping into 2018 means they are somewhat closer to the launch of some of their much-awaited video games.

Some of the highly anticipated games for 2018 are set to be released starting as early as January. Luckily, every major gaming platform is getting a new video game this year that is very much worth the wait.

Capcom is starting 2018 right with the release of "Monster Hunter: World" on Jan. 26 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles while they have also confirmed an autumn launch of the game's PC port.

Video game fans are also looking forward to the release of "Far Cry 5" that is slated to happen this year. The first-person action-adventure shooter from Ubisoft will take place in an open world environment set in the United States, particularly in Montana, for the first time. Players will be taking on the task of defeating cult extremist forces to liberate the fictional Hope County. "Far Cry 5" will be released on March 27 for the PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

One of the most-awaited sequels to arrive this year is undoubtedly "Red Dead Redemption 2" from Rockstar Games. It follows its predecessor title about eight years later and will still be set in an open world, Western-themed environment. Players will control main protagonist Arthur Morgan while the game will also have a multiplayer mode, as the developers introduce a "Magnificent Seven"-inspired plot. Unfortunately, "RDD2" is unlikely to be released for the PC and will only be available for the PS4 and Xbox One.

Square Enix's "Kingdom Hearts III" has been on many gamers' wishlists for a couple of years now, which is understandable since the franchise had its last main title release back in 2006. Though Square Enix has launched several titles under the franchise that have brought together the worlds and characters from Disney and "Final Fantasy," players are still very much eager to get their hands on a full sequel. Luckily, the long wait will be over this year.

As for the Nintendo Switch, a major exclusive game to be released for it this year is "Kirby Star Allies." Kirby is another classic character and franchise from Nintendo that has matured along with the development of various gaming platforms from the Japanese video game company. Now that "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" and "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" have had their times to shine in 2017, Nintendo is apparently hoping to continue the Switch's success this year with another major throwback game.