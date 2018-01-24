'Mulan' Revival: Ming-Na Wen Reprises Disney Princess Role After 20 Years

Ming Na-Wen is set to reprise her role as Mulan, the popular Disney princess. The "Agents of the SHIELD" star voiced the character 20 years ago in the animated movie and she's doing it again for another Disney offering.

The actress will lend her voice to Fa Mulan in Disney's "Wreck-It Ralph 2." Former original voices of Disney princesses will also feature in the sequel.

These women include Paige O' Hara as Belle in "Beauty and the Beast," Linda Jarkin as Jasmine in "Aladdin," Jodi Benson as Ariel in "The Little Mermaid," Mandy Moore as Rapunzel in "Tangled," Auili'i Cravalho as Moana in "Moana" and Kristen Bell as Anna in "Frozen." Disney presented some of the ladies during its annual expo last July.

So. Many. Princesses. Voices of Belle, Pocahontas, Rapunzel, Moana, Vanellope, Anna, Merida, Tiana, Jasmine & Ariel unite at #D23Expo. pic.twitter.com/wx3wAEf0r7 — Marcus Errico (@MarcusErrico) July 15, 2017

"I can't wait to see it," Wen said about the participation of the Disney princesses in the "Wreck-It Ralph" sequel. "It's a very funny moment between the princesses, and I love 'Wreck-It Ralph,' so I'm excited to see how it's all incorporated."

"Wreck-It Ralph 2" centers on a story of an arcade game video character voiced by John C. Reilly. The original film, which came out in 2012, took place inside the video game but the follow up movie will find Ralph outside his world. The film will arrive in theaters on Nov. 21.

Meanwhile, Disney is preparing for the start of production of the live-action version of "Mulan." Wen won't be in the film but she acknowledged that the studio perfectly picked 30-year-old Chinese actress Crystal Liu (Liu Yifei) as the lead.

"I'd like to think that the animation Mulan still holds a special place in people's hearts," Wen remarked during a fan convention for "Agents of the SHIELD" last November. "Me and Lea Solanga [Mulan's singing voice] creating this beautiful image with the animators and Disney back in the day, before even CGI was a big thing," she further said and stated, "I'm very proud of the continued legacy. I hope that [the live-action] can do it justice."