Multiple Exclusive Xbox One X Games Delayed; Can the Console Compete in Sales This Holiday Season?

Specs-wise, the Xbox One X beats any home or handheld console on the market today. If the games library gets taken into account, however, the "World's Most Powerful Console" remains a tough sell even five months after its reveal.

It's been four years since the Xbox One first launched, and although the Xbox One S is a worthy upgrade, the Xbox One X is the sorely needed step up for today's growing segment of console gamers with 4K TVs.

Xbox/Microsoft The Xbox One X has a clear and specific goal from the outset — deliver True 4K Gaming in a small form factor design.

The new console, which was earlier hyped as "Project Scorpio," more than lives up to its claim as the "World's Most Powerful Console." In terms of hardware, the Xbox One X handily beats the PlayStation 4 Pro, but it still lags way behind in the games department.

The Xbox One X line-up is currently being propped up by third-party titles, as Gamespot points out. So far, all the compelling new releases that could entice gamers to upgrade to the Xbox One X still revolve around the "Assassin's Creed" and "Middle-Earth" franchises, which are also available on the PlayStation 4 and PC.

The console exclusive titles, the ones that really launch a new device like "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" did for the Nintendo Switch, has been either delayed or missing altogether.

"Crackdown 3," one of the major Xbox One X exclusives that's been eagerly anticipated for the new console, has been delayed to early next year. So is "Sea of Thieves" and a handful of other console exclusives.

It's now up to "Cuphead," "Forza Motorsport 7" and "Super Lucky's Tale" to carry this year's line-up of games for Microsoft's new console as the market heads into the Holiday season overdrive. That, and maybe the small but growing library of backward compatible games.

The Xbox One X is now available on Microsoft's store and retailers, and prices start at $499.