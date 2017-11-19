'Multiple Man' Movie Cast News: What to Expect in the James Franco-Starrer

(Photo: Reuters/Mike Blake) Director and star James Franco arrives for the gala presentation of "The Disaster Artist" at the AFI Film Festival in Los Angeles, California, U.S.A., Nov. 12, 2017.

Fox continues to expand its X-Men universe with the introduction of Multiple Man to the fold.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, James Franco is in talks to play the role of the mutant, who has the ability to duplicate himself.

Multiple Man is the creation of the late Len Wein, the man responsible for much of the X-Men universe. His real name is Jamie Madrox and he first appeared in "Giant-Size Fantastic Four" No. 4.

There, he was introduced as a young mutant who lived in a farm with his parents, who provided him a suit that contained his powers. After their death, the suit malfunctioned and soon, versions of Madrox started springing up with the lightest of contact. He got crazy and at some point fought the Fantastic Four.

Multiple Man has popped in and out of X-Men stories since then, but the character ultimately got off the ground until he headlined a miniseries by Peter David where he was re-envisioned as a private investigator.

He used his abilities to become the ultimate jack of all trades, sending out his duplicates to master different types of abilities. He would then re-absorbed the clones and retain the skills and knowledge.

CBR believes that this might be the story that the Multiple Man movie starring Franco will adapt. This would mean that characters like Strong Guy and Wolfsbane, who worked with him as part of X-Factor, will appear in the film as well as Siryn, M and Rictor.

The Multiple Man movie will not be the first time the character appeared in the big screen though. Eric Dane played the role in the 2006 film "X-Men: The Last Stand."

Franco is the next big A-lister to join the X-Men universe. Channing Tatum has been tapped to bring the mutant Gambit to life.

As fans wait for more information about Franco's turn as Multiple Man, they can first watch the actor unleash his inner Tommy Wiseau in "The Disaster Artist."