'Murphy Brown' Reboot: Original Cast Members Set To Return

Facebook/MurphyBrownTV The original cast of 'Murphy Brown'

The original cast of "Murphy Brown" might return for CBS' planned reboot.

Deadline revealed that lead star Candice Bergen will not be the only one who will reprise her role in the new installment of the popular sitcom that ran from 1988 to 1998.

According to the report, Faith Ford will once again portray the role of cheerful ex-beauty queen turned anchor Corky Sherwood, Joe Regalbuto will reprise his role as Brown's best friend and investigative reporter Frank Fontana, and Grant Shaud will be back to play the role of executive producer Miles Silverberg in the reboot.

The report also mentioned that Charles Kimbrough, one of the only four cast members that appeared in all the 10 seasons of the sitcom as veteran anchor Ji Dial, is also in talks to return to the show. However, the 81-year-old actor is reportedly not well enough to sign up for a full-time reprisal of his iconic role.

Meanwhile, Newsday mentioned that other original cast members Robert Pastorelli who played the role of house painter named Eldin and Pat Corley who portrayed the role of the bar owner named Phil passed away in 2004 and 2006 respectively.

CBS reportedly gave the green light to air a 13-episode run that will bring back the sitcom for a current-day revival in time for the show's 30th anniversary. It will also introduce Murphy's millennial son named Avery.

According to the network's press release, the reboot will tackle present day situations. "As its 30th-anniversary approaches, Murphy Brown returns to a world of cable news, social media, fake news and a very different political and cultural climate," the press release that was published by Adweek said.

The original run of "Murphy Brown" earned 62 Emmy nominations with 18 wins, including multiple Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series awards for Bergen and Outstanding Comedy Series.

At the moment, CBS remains mum about the reboot's possible release date.