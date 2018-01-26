'Murphy Brown' Reboot With 13 Episodes Ordered by CBS, Candice Bergen Set to Return

(Photo: Facebook/MurphyBrownTV) Featured is a promotional image for "Murphy Brown."

"Murphy Brown" is heading back to the small screen.

CBS has ordered 13 episodes of the beloved 1988 sitcom, with Candice Bergen set to reprise her role as the titular investigative journalist and TV anchor at the FYI network. Original series creator Diane English will return as writer and executive producer. Aside from being the lead, Bergen is also credited as producer.

"Murphy Brown returns [30 years later!] to a world of cable news, social media, fake news, and a very different political and cultural climate," reads the network's press release. CBS is reportedly in talks to bring back other members of the original cast.

The order for "Murphy Brown" — which is just months away from its 30th anniversary in November — comes as streaming platforms and networks continue to expand their catalogs by looking back at classic programs. Some of the most notable revivals on the Big Four include NBC's "Will & Grace," ABC's yet-to-air "Roseanne" and Fox's "The X-Files."



During its original decade-long run, the show targeted real politicians — possibly the most famous one was then Vice President Dan Quayle. After he singled out the program in a speech, the comedy responded by making him a part of a storyline that ended with Bergen's character dumping a truck full of potatoes in front of his house.

It's currently unclear who among the original cast would be returning for the revival season. Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto and Grant Shaud are still active in the show business but they all have busy schedules. Robert Pastorelli passed away in 2004, while Charles Kimbrough appear to be semi-retired from acting. More details about the show, including its cast, are expected to be revealed in the coming months.

The "Murphy Brown" reboot will air on the upcoming 2018–2019 season. A definitive release date is yet to be announced by CBS.