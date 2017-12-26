Muse singer Matt Bellamy and Model Elle Evans Are Engaged

Facebook/muse Matthew James Bellamy of the band Muse is engaged.

Muse singer Matthew Bellamy is officially engaged for the third time.

Matthew Bellamy of the hitmaking band Muse had recently gotten engaged to his model girlfriend Elle Evans. It has been reported that the 39-year-old father of one had gotten down on his knee and proposed to Evans during their recent trip to Fiji, and fortunately for Bellamy, she said yes.

Taking to Instagram, it was Evans who first broke the wonderful news as she posted a couple of photos related to the proposal, with one image featuring her shiny new pear-shaped engagement ring.

"Was going to surprise everyone on Christmas, but just can't wait any longer," the 28-year-old model wrote on Instagram. "We are so happy to announce to the world that we are engaged! Just a few days after my birthday, on the most romantic holiday of our lives, the man of my dreams asked me to marry him!" she went on to say.

"After tears of joy, gasps of shock, and a split second of disbelief, of course- I said YES! I can't imagine our lives apart. What I can imagine is a bright future full of love & light, family & friends, moments that turn into cherished memories, and a lifetime of pure bliss," Evans further added.

Clearly, the couple had quite a romantic vacation as seen in the photos that Evans had shared of the two. With the news of their engagement, this also marks the third time that Bellamy had been engaged. The singer had first been engaged to Italian psychologist Gaia Polloni, but their relationship did not last, and they eventually called it quits in 2009.

In 2011, he also got engaged to actress Kate Hudson, and the couple even welcomed a son together, Bingham Hawn Bellamy. However, their relationship too did not last with Hudson claiming that she and Bellamy did not have the same vision of how they wanted to live their lives. However, they did remain good friends.

Hopefully, for Bellamy, his engagement to Elle Evans would finally lead him down the aisle.