Museum of the Bible, Pure Flix to Offer Membership Benefits to Visitors, VIP Events

(Photo: The Christian Post) Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., 2017

Pure Flix and the Museum of the Bible have started a partnership to offer membership benefits to people who visit the museum.

In an announcement made last week, Pure Flix said people can take advantage of "membership promotions for both the museum and Pure Flix's streaming service, Pure Flix sponsorship of movie events at Museum of the Bible's World Stage Theater, and joint VIP events at the museum."

Pure Flix is an independent faith and family entertainment studio, and the Museum of the Bible, which opened in Washington, D.C. in November 2017, is an interactive museum where visitors can engage with the history and the impact of the Bible.

Since its opening, the museum has seen a record number of visitors. As of May 2018, the museum reported approximately 565,000 people had visited.

The Christian Post toured the museum ahead of its opening and featured 10 interesting things to see at the museum which holds hundreds of artifacts, centuries-old pieces of translated scriptures, and Bibles owned by historic religious and political leaders. The museum also offers real-life illustrations, programs, and experiences that will give visitors a taste of what it was like in Israel during the time of Christ.

Steve Green, one of the co-founders of the museum, told CP in a previous interview that two of the common comments that stand out to him "is they didn't have enough time, many visitors say, because you can spend hours or days in the museum. The other is that it exceeded their expectations."

"We use electronics and a lot of current media to try to make the story, to the book, come alive," he said. "That's what's been fun about seeing our visitors really enjoy the museum."

Pure Flix, which offers family-friendly films and and an online streaming service, has been named the top independent faith-based production company in Hollywood. The film studio is behind the movies "God's Not Dead," "God's Not Dead 2" and "God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness" that grossed nearly $90 million combined. Pure Flix, like Netflix and Hulu, also offers a streaming service for $10.99/month or $99.99/year.

"We have had a wonderful experience working with Museum of the Bible in the past and believe this is a fantastic opportunity for us to continue to help each other carry out our missions," Franklin Santagate, executive vice president of marketing at Pure Flix said in the statement. "Our desire is that our joint outreach efforts will reach a broader and more diverse audience."

Museum of the Bible's 430,000-square-foot building is located just three blocks from the U.S. Capitol and showcases rare artifacts spanning 3,500 years of history.

When asked why the museum appeals to both Christians and nonChristians alike, Green explained that instead of espousing any certain religion, the Museum of the Bible simply seeks to present the history, impact and narrative of the Bible.