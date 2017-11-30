Musician Who Wrote Hits for Shawn Medes and One Direction Comes Out as Transgender

Pixabay/Nancy Dowd Singer-songwriter Teddy Geiger recently came out as transgender

Change is inevitable and sometimes, it comes in surprising ways.

Teddy Geiger, the singer-songwriter who was behind some of the songs from various artists like Shawn Mendes, One Direction, James Blunt, and DJ Snake, has recently announced a transition to being a transgender. In fact, Geiger has already been using female pronouns, according to a report from PEOPLE.

Last Tuesday, the 29-year-old musician announced on Twitter that she is now using pronouns of the female gender, but noted that she's still using her old name. "Heyaaaa! A lot of u guys are asking. She/her pronouns are perfect," Geiger posted. She followed it up with another post, saying, "And... yes I am still Teddy."

Back in October, Geiger revealed on Instagram the news of her transition. One of her followers asked why she looked different lately, to which, Geiger responded: "Okay... because u asked nicely... I am transitioning. I started talking about it with a couple of my close friends and family about a month ago and it's given me the courage to start the process. I feel like the next step is to tell all y'all. So here goes."

"Love it or hate this is who I have been for a looooong time. I love u guys. Talk sooooon byeeee," Geiger added.

In early November, Geiger revealed that she has started with her hormone replacement therapy, and thanked her fans for showing their support in her decision. Moreover, her decision was also warmly received by celebrities she had worked with.

Geiger's first step to stardom was in 2004 during the VH1's "In Search of the Partridge Family" reality competition. The following year, she toured with Hilary Duff's "Still Most Wanted" tour. In February of 2006, Geiger came out with her first single, "For You I Will (Confidence)."

The song received positive reviews and was even nominated for "Best Love Song" in the 2006 edition of the Teen Choice Awards.