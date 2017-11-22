Must Watch Shows That Will Be Leaving Netflix This December

(Photo: Reuters/Mike Blake) Netflix announces the list of programs leaving the service next month.

Out with the old and in with the new as Netflix announced the shows that will be leaving the service next month. Of course, they also announced their new additions most of which are catered to those who are looking for some good holiday nostalgia. But before they leave, here are some of the shows that every subscriber needs to see by their exit order.

First off is Dec. 1. For those who haven't enjoyed "Black Snake Moan," "Practical Magic," "Young Frankenstein," "The Crucible," and "Terriers: Season 1," there's still a few days left for some binge watching.

The 2003 hit comedy "Holes" will also be leaving the streaming service on Dec. 5. For those who have not yet witnessed the comedic prowess of Sigourney Weaver, Jon Voight, Patricia Arquette, Tim Blake Nelson and Shia LaBeouf, better get some snacks and get ready for some good laughs.

Speaking of laughs, all 11 seasons of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" will also be making their exit on Dec. 9 so now's probably a good time to start going through the entirety of the hit FX sitcom.

For those who like documentaries, both part one and two of "Che" will be leaving Netflix on Dec. 20. For those who are interested in the life of the iconic socialist revolutionary, it's probably a good time to watch Steven Soderbergh's award-winning masterpiece.

Finally, there's "Pirates of the Carribean: The Curse of the Black Pearl." It's probably safe to say that most already saw the pirate flick that started a multi-billion dollar franchise. For those who would rather drink eggnog, or just rum for that matter, rather than get together with the family, why not get some pirate-on-pirate action going before the film leaves the Netflix roster on Christmas day.

Of course with the inevitable exit of some titles, there will always be something to look forward to. Eminem's rapper semi-biopic "8 Mile" lands December 1st as does anarchist fantasy "V for Vendetta."

"Guardians of the Galaxy 2" will also be making its way to the service mid-December along with the second season of the Netflix Original, "The Crown," definitely plenty of content to enjoy for the final weeks of 2017.