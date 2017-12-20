'My Hero Academia' Game 'My Hero Game Project' Announced For 2018

Youtube/Bandai Namco 'My Hero Game Project' is set to be released in 2018.

Bandai Namco Entertainment has announced a new game based on the massively popular anime "My Hero Academia." Dubbed "My Hero Game Project" the game is a collaboration between Bandai Namco and VIZ Media Europe and will be developed by BYKING Studios.

Bandai Namco first teased the game back in November using a rather strange new website. However, what was clear during the early promotion is that the game will have something to do with "My Hero Academia." It was not until a month later that the publisher announced "My Hero Game Project," a game based on the smash hit manga and anime series.

The action-adventure gives players the ability to use Quirks, superpowers that allow them to help them fight against supervillains as well as fellow superheroes. Ironically however, the game follows the story of a boy born without superpowers in a world where these are the norm. Fortunately, he is bestowed with powers by a certain superhero setting in motion an action-filled adventure featuring a diverse crew characters.

Not much else is known about the actual game in terms of gameplay. However, Bandai Namco did release a new trailer showcasing the game's graphics as well as setting with revealing that players will do battle both on the ground and in the air, making use of the walls and tall buildings in the game.

The game is set to be released on pretty much every platform that matters namely the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch or PC. However, Bandai Namco has yet to announce when the game will be available sometime next year. This coincides with the release of the anime's third season which is expected to drop this April.

With a new season as well as a new game, 2018 is definitely going to be a big year for one of the decade's greatest shonen series.