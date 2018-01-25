Boku no Hero Academia Official Site First key visual art for the upcoming "My Hero Academia THE MOVIE," which is scheduled for release sometime in summer 2018.

The "My Hero Academia" anime series may be on break at the moment, but the franchise manages to keep its visibility in the fandom with talks of a possible betrayal and the release of a handful of screenshots from and additional information about an upcoming video game.

Fans who have been keeping up with the source manga written and illustrated by Kouhei Horikoshi have found an intriguing subject of discussion from the latest chapter, in which U.A. High School student, Yuga Aoyama, seems to have been depicted in a rather shady way, indicating that there may be more to him than what meets the eye.

Could "My Hero Academia" be building Aoyama up as a possible traitor who is gearing up to reveal to his sinister motives against the series protagonist, Izuku Midoriya, soon? Fans seem to think so, especially since, as Reddit user Yayuu pointed out, aside from Izuku, Aoyama is the only other character in the series whose name, when written in Kanji, does not bear any tie to his Quirk.

Moreover, the literal meanings of their last names seem to be the opposite of each other: Midoriya means "green valley," while Aoyama means "blue mountain." This has led fans to wonder if Aoyama has perhaps acquired his quirk from All For One the same way that Izuku got his from One For All.

The upcoming chapters of the manga series may hopefully provide some answers.

On the other hand, new information has been released for the upcoming 2018 video game, "My Hero Academia: One's Justice." Game publisher, Bandai Namco, has released a huge batch of screenshots taken from the game, along with the character bios of four playable characters — All Might, Izuku, Katsuki Bakugo, and Tomura Shigaraki — thus confirming their appearance on the game.

The game is expected to be released sometime this year for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

.Additionally, the third season of the "My Hero Academia" anime series is scheduled to premiere in April, while the movie, "My Hero Academia THE MOVIE," has been slated for a summer 2018 release.