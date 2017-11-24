'My Hero Academia' Season 3 Air Date, Spoilers: Superhero Anime Series Returns in Spring 2018; New Key Visual Art Revealed

Boku no Hero Academia Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese anime series, "Boku no Hero Academia (My Hero Acadmia)," which will be back in Spring 2018 for its third season.

A new key visual art has been released along with the confirmation of an April 2018 premiere for the third season of the Japanese anime series, "My Hero Academia."

The latest issue of the Japanese manga magazine, "Weekly Shounen Jump," has unveiled the official key visual art for the upcoming third season of the popular superhero series based on the manga written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi. The magazine also confirmed fans' speculation that the series' new season will premiere in April. This will follow the pre-existing trend that has been set by the animation studio Bones, Inc. with the first and second season.

The image, which has been shared online by YonkouProductions, features All Might and the U.A. High students, Izuku and Bakugo, all of them appear to be charging towards an unseen enemy.

The third season will reportedly adapt the much anticipated "School Trip Arc," which follows Izuku and the rest of Class 1-A on their first summer training trip following the end of their first semester in U.A. High. But the trip, which will take the young heroes to the Forest of Magic Beasts, will soon be spoiled by the arrival of the League of Villains, who are still just as determined to make life as difficult as they can for superheroes.

Only, this time, they will not go there to fight but to instead take one of the students captive — the one with the most potential to become a supervillain himself.

How will Izuku handle this brand new challenge? And what lengths and heights will he be willing to go in order to save a friend? On the other hand, what does the League of Villains plan on doing with the student they have taken, and what will drive their decision to particularly take him out of a crowd of would-be heroes?

Fans will find out when my "My Hero Academia" season 3 begins airing in April 2018.