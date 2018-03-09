'My Hero Academia' Season 3 Latest News: New Promotional Video Released

Boku no Hero Academia Official Site New key visual art the upcoming third season of the popular Japanese action supernatural anime series “Boku no Hero Academia (My Hero Academia).”

A new promotional video has been released for the upcoming third season of the popular Japanese superhero anime series, "Boku no Hero Academia (My Hero Academia)."

The 90-second video, which is currently available for streaming on TOHO animation's official YouTube channel, reiterates Izuku Midoriya's determination and willingness to work even harder to achieve his goal of becoming an exceptional superhero like his idol All Might. It also shows scenes from the "School Trip" arc, as well as the looming threat of Tomura Shigaraki and the rest of the League of Villains.

The video also previews the upcoming season's new opening theme song titled "Odd Future," performed by the six-member Japanese rock band, UVERworld. The band has also previously performed themes for "Blue Exorcist," and "The Heroic Legend of Arslan."

On the other hand, the new ending theme song will be performed by the Japanese singer-songwriter miwa.

Japanese animation studio BONES will still be animating the series under the direction of Kenji Nagasaki. Other returning staff members include the scriptwriter Yousuke Kuroda, the character designer Yoshihiko Umakoshi, and the composer Yuuki Hayashi.

Season 3 will cover the "School Trip" arc from the original manga series written and illustrated by Kouhei Horikoshi. Fans have speculated that the season will also be covering the subsequent "Hideout Raid" arc, wherein the pro-heroes will launch a counterattack on the League of Villain's base in order to retrieve a kidnapped companion.

This speculation has been inspired by the key visual art for the season, which shows the League of Villains and the pro-heroes about to clash, with All Might and All For One also pictured in the background. In the manga, these two archrivals do not face off until the latter part of the "Hideout Raid" arc.

"My Hero Academia" season 3 premieres on Saturday, April 7, at 5:30 p.m. JST on MBS. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. The first six episodes of the season will also be streamed with simultaneous dubs on Funimation as they premiere in Japan. These will also be released with English subtitles on Crunchyroll and Hulu.