The official key visual art has been released for the upcoming third season of the popular Japanese action supernatural anime series "Boku no Hero Academia (My Hero Academia)."

The image, which can be seen above, features the most prominent members of U.A. High School's Class 1-A on the right side, facing off with a slew of vile-looking characters, old and new, from the League of Villains. Moreover, another potential showdown is being teased in the background, featuring All Might and his archrival, All For One.

This has led fans to speculate that the upcoming season may cover more than just the previously reported "School Trip Arc." According to ComicBook, the poster itself hints that season 3 could go on and adapt the subsequent "Hideout Raid Arc," wherein the pro-heroes attack the League of Villains' base in order to retrieve their kidnapped companion.

This speculation is further supported by the image of All Might and All For One in the background. The two strong fighters do not face off until the latter part of the "Hideout Raid Arc."

Furthermore, the U.A. High students shown on the image all have key roles to play in the said arc, which would explain why they are sporting their superhero outfits instead of the school uniforms they are wearing in the first promotional video released for the season.

Can Izuku Midoriya, All Might, and the rest of the heroes from U.A. High School overcome the challenges that are about to cross their paths? Will they be able to retrieve their kidnapped comrade, or are they destined to lose one of their own?

"My Hero Academia" season 3 premieres on Saturday, April 7, at 5:30 p.m. JST on MBS. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. And as with the previous seasons, Funimation will also be streaming the upcoming third season in select regions outside Japan.